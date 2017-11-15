Waiting list for Brownies and Guides due to lack of volunteers

Tens of thousands of youngsters are waiting to join the Brownies and Guides due to a lack of volunteers.

Around 70,000 girls and young women are missing out on the chance to make friends, have adventures and improve skills such as confidence, because of a shortage of people willing to give their time, Girlguiding said.

The charity has launched a new national campaign urging the public to sign up and join in, with the message that a woman’s place is “wherever she wants it to be”.

Sally Illsley, Deputy Chief Guide, said: “The spirit of the campaign is to turn the old fashioned idea that a woman should know her place on its head and reclaim it to make clear that a woman’s place is wherever she wants it to be. If you’re someone who would like to help inspire and empower a generation of girls and young women to find their place in the world then volunteering with Girlguiding is the chance to do just that.”

Girlguiding already has around 100,000 volunteers across the UK, working with its half a million members, but more are needed, the charity said.

Girlguiding has launched a new national campaign which shows how volunteers have found “their place” inspiring and leading girls. (Girlguiding/PA)

The plea for volunteers follows a similar request from the Scout Association earlier this year.

It said that while record numbers were signing up to help out, many have a limited amount of time to give, at a time when more young people are joining the organisation.