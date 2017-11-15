Brexit trade talks unlikely to enter second phase in December, warns German MEP

Theresa May will be warned that talks on a Brexit trade deal may not be given the green light next month as she meets a key ally of German chancellor Angela Merkel.

The Prime Minister will host senior German MEP Manfred Weber for talks in Downing Street while the parliamentary battle over Brexit continues in the House of Commons.

If no significant progress is made on #Brexit negotiations very soon, I see no chance for opening of 2nd phase @EPPGroup — Manfred Weber (@ManfredWeber) November 10, 2017

Mrs May hopes that December’s summit of European Union leaders will agree that sufficient progress has been made on issues including the Brexit divorce bill to move on to talks about trade and a transitional deal covering the period after the UK leaves the bloc in March 2019.

But Mr Weber has said the UK needs to put forward further proposals on the divorce issues – adding that “the clock is ticking”.

The Prime Minister has invited the influential leader of the European Parliament’s centre-right EPP group to Downing Street as she attempts to secure backing for her approach.

Theresa May (Joe Giddens/PA)

But ahead of the meeting, he said: “In the coming weeks we will see whether a constructive outcome is possible or whether the uncertainties continue to grow.

Advertising

“In December it doesn’t look like as if we are going to be entering into the second phase.”

Meanwhile, the Commons will continue its line-by-line scrutiny of the European Union (Withdrawal) Bill after a first day which saw mounting evidence of Tory unrest about Mrs May’s approach to Brexit.

The Prime Minister was put on notice that she will face a revolt over moves to enshrine the date of Brexit in law, with former Cabinet minister Ken Clarke calling the proposal “ridiculous and unnecessary”, adding: “It could be positively harmful to the national interest.”

The role of MPs is not to be lobby fodder but to scrutinise legislation. I don’t support #HardBrexit and never will not least because I don’t believe the Hard Brexiteers speak for the nation. — Antoinette Sandbach (@Sandbach) November 15, 2017

Advertising

brexiteer promises (a)it would be easy (b)

Europe would be falling over itself for a deal (c)we could stay in single market and customs union

reality (a)its not easy (b) UK economy can decline with no deal (c) taking back control means you still have to comply with EU rules — Antoinette Sandbach (@Sandbach) November 15, 2017

Grappling with the intricacies of European withdrawal bill some deeply depressing contributions from #BrexitBarmyArmy — Barry Sheerman (@BarrySheerman) November 15, 2017

Tory former attorney general Dominic Grieve told MPs that no amount of “arm twisting” would make him vote for the amendment, which sets the UK’s departure from the EU at 11pm March 29, 2019.

Tempers frayed after Bernard Jenkin said any MPs who did not want to fix the Brexit date are “open to the charge that they don’t want us to leave the European Union”, prompting fellow senior Tory Anna Soubry to label him a “disgrace”.

Ms Soubry also hit out at a Daily Telegraph front page labelling her, Mr Clarke, Mr Grieve and 12 other prominent Tory critics of the legislation “the Brexit mutineers”.

The bullying begins. We want a good Brexit not a Hard ideologically driven Brexit #standupfordemocracy pic.twitter.com/VVfg8LmCiA — Anna Soubry MP (@Anna_Soubry) November 14, 2017

It was a “blatant piece of bullying that goes to the very heart of democracy”, although she said she viewed it as a “badge of honour”.

Brexit Minister Steve Baker said: “I regret any media attempts to divide our party. My Parliamentary colleagues have sincere suggestions to improve the Bill which we are working through and I respect them for that.”

The amendment fixing the date of Brexit will not be voted on until next month at the earliest, and the Government survived the early skirmishes in the battle to get the so-called repeal bill through the Commons.

There are exaggerations in the broadcast media and elsewhere over Brexit being in some kind of danger. If any piece of Brexit legislation is defeated in the House of Commons I will be surprised. There is consistently a clear majority on hand to back the government’s wishes. — Kenneth Clarke MP (@thekenclarkemp) November 15, 2017

A series of attempts to rewrite the legislation were seen off with Government majorities ranging from 20 to 266.