Advertising
What the papers say – November 14
The latest developments on Brexit and allegations of a grope at Downing Street lead Tuesday’s papers.
Brexit has found its way back on to the front pages of many of Tuesday’s papers as key legislation about Britain’s exit from the bloc returns to the Commons.
It comes after Brexit secretary David Davis announced that MPs would be given a “take it or leave it” vote on any withdrawal agreement as there are just 500 days to go until the scheduled leave date.
Brexit also features on the front of the Guardian, which reports that Mr Davis’ announcement would “not be enough to kill off a potential rebellion by Conservative backbenchers”.
Theresa May has “yielded” to pressure over the divorce deal, the Financial Times says. The paper reports her “weakness” was underlined after a meeting with European business leaders.
Away from Brexit, Theresa May’s comments about Russia are also getting a lot of attention in Tuesday’s papers.
Advertising
The i also leads on the Prime Minster’s speech, highlighting Mrs May’s desire to forge closer ties and avoiding a return to the Cold War.
The “cyber war” also appears on the front of the Daily Mail, with the paper saying it was the “strongest broadside” from the UK government in years.
Advertising
The Metro is one of a number of papers to feature allegations from TV writer Daisy Goodwin that she was groped while visiting 10 Downing Street.
The Sun leads on the trial of Arthur Collins, who has been found guilty of an acid attack in a packed nightclub. Collins, the ex-boyfriend of reality TV star Ferne McCann, has been warned he faces a “very substantial immediate custodial sentence” when sentenced in December.
Finally, the Mirror carries the story of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who has been detained in Iran. Her husband Richard Ratcliffe has reportedly told Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson to “solve this mess”.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.