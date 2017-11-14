What the papers say – November 14

Brexit has found its way back on to the front pages of many of Tuesday’s papers as key legislation about Britain’s exit from the bloc returns to the Commons.

It comes after Brexit secretary David Davis announced that MPs would be given a “take it or leave it” vote on any withdrawal agreement as there are just 500 days to go until the scheduled leave date.

Tomorrow's Daily Telegraph front page: 'Take it or leave it' vote on Brexit deal #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/NonbC0LZoO — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) November 13, 2017

Brexit also features on the front of the Guardian, which reports that Mr Davis’ announcement would “not be enough to kill off a potential rebellion by Conservative backbenchers”.

The Guardian front page, Tuesday 14.11.17: Tory rebels not convinced by Brexit U-turn pic.twitter.com/SBYIUtp7M9 — The Guardian (@guardian) November 13, 2017

Theresa May has “yielded” to pressure over the divorce deal, the Financial Times says. The paper reports her “weakness” was underlined after a meeting with European business leaders.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, London edition, Tuesday 14 Novemberhttps://t.co/C5Ki40eAc6 pic.twitter.com/4eS5ZCArGj — Financial Times (@FT) November 13, 2017

Away from Brexit, Theresa May’s comments about Russia are also getting a lot of attention in Tuesday’s papers.

Tomorrow's front page: Theresa May attacks Russia over propaganda war on the West #Tomorrowspapertoday pic.twitter.com/Ho8mmkQ1EA — The Times of London (@thetimes) November 13, 2017

The i also leads on the Prime Minster’s speech, highlighting Mrs May’s desire to forge closer ties and avoiding a return to the Cold War.

The “cyber war” also appears on the front of the Daily Mail, with the paper saying it was the “strongest broadside” from the UK government in years.

The Metro is one of a number of papers to feature allegations from TV writer Daisy Goodwin that she was groped while visiting 10 Downing Street.

The Sun leads on the trial of Arthur Collins, who has been found guilty of an acid attack in a packed nightclub. Collins, the ex-boyfriend of reality TV star Ferne McCann, has been warned he faces a “very substantial immediate custodial sentence” when sentenced in December.

Tomorrow's front page: Ferne McCann's former fiance Arthur Collins faces life in jail for spraying acid over nightclub revellers https://t.co/1kLKBGRxz5 pic.twitter.com/VWjKxabNcB — The Sun (@TheSun) November 13, 2017

Finally, the Mirror carries the story of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who has been detained in Iran. Her husband Richard Ratcliffe has reportedly told Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson to “solve this mess”.