Images released of man sought by police over taxi driver stabbing

Police investigating the stabbing of a taxi driver have released images of a man they want to speak to.

The 42-year-old driver was stabbed multiple times by a customer who argued with him about the cost of a fare in Moss Side, Manchester, on Saturday evening.

He remains in hospital for treatment but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Greater Manchester Police said officers were called to Ruskin Avenue at about 8.10pm on Saturday.

A force spokesman said the customer had been driven there from Dickenson Road, Longsight, and had started arguing over the cost of the fare before repeatedly stabbing the driver.

He then fled the scene.

Detective Inspector Geoff Machent said: “As we continue to investigate this brutal attack, our thoughts remain with the taxi driver as he recovers in hospital.

“We are continuing to follow extensive lines of inquiry and are particularly keen to speak to the man pictured in connection with this attack.

“If you saw the man pictured in the area around the time of the offence, or have any information about him, then please get in touch.”

Anybody with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident number 2017 of 11/11/17, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.