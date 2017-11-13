Advertising
What the papers say – November 13
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe dominates the newspaper front pages as Boris Johnson’s comments over her detainment continue to grab headlines.
Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been held in Iran since April 2016 and was sentenced to five years in jail.
Earlier this month, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said she was “simply teaching people journalism”.
The Daily Telegraph reports her husband Richard Ratcliffe thinks Mr Johnson should keep his job, with the paper reporting “any further political repercussions could make the situation worse”.
Meanwhile, the Times leads on Cabinet colleague Michael Gove who stood up for Mr Johnson, casting doubt on Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s account.
The i also leads on Mr Gove, and reports on worries for the Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s health.
Elsewhere, the Guardian leads on a memo reportedly written by Mr Gove and Mr Johnson and sent to Theresa May over what it calls a “secret set of demands” about Brexit.
The Daily Mail carries a picture of the Queen watching the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph, with its main story saying boys should be allowed to wear tiaras at school as part of efforts to curb transgender bullying.
Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror tells the story of Ron Sheppard, who was hoping to marry his ninth wife until she reportedly left him for another partner.
