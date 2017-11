Temperatures drop below freezing – but more prolonged cold spell still to come

Temperatures dropped as low as minus 3C (26.6F) across large swathes of the UK last night – but it was not the chilliest night of the autumn so far.

Forecasters had thought the mercury could fall to minus 7C – colder than the minus 6C (21.2F) recorded in Braemar, Aberdeenshire, on November 6.

Stepping out this morning? 🏃‍♀️You will need that extra layer – a widespread frost with temperatures below freezing for many #brrrrrrrrrrrr pic.twitter.com/wqCB9tV107 — Met Office (@metoffice) November 13, 2017

But winds that were a “little bit stronger” than expected meant that temperatures did not drop as low as predicted, although they widely went below freezing and large parts of the country have a widespread frost on Monday morning.

The coldest temperatures of minus 3C were felt across parts of Scotland, Gloucestershire and mid-Wales.

Met Office forecaster Simon Partridge said: “We’ve had three short cold snaps over the past three weekends but it will become less cold over the coming days, before another, more prolonged, cold spell into next weekend.”