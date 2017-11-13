Security guard threatened with hammer in moped gang’s Apple store raid

A security guard was threatened with a hammer as 10 thieves smashed into Apple’s Regent Street store before making off on mopeds with iPhones, iPads and watches.

The Metropolitan Police were called at 12.45am on Monday to reports of an aggravated burglary at the tech giant’s flagship store.

Around three minutes earlier 10 suspects on five mopeds were reported to have smashed their way into the store and taken Apple products.

Two iPhone Xs were later recovered near Kings Cross.

A security guard in the store was threatened with a hammer as he tried to stop the suspects before they made off northbound along Regent Street.

The suspects are described as wearing dark clothing. The man who threatened the guard was described as a black man.