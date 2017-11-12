Advertising
William to meet tech giants as he steps up fight against cyber bullying
The Duke of Cambridge is continuing his campaign against abuse of children online and will meet with social media bosses to tackle the problem.
William has already signed up giants like Google, Facebook, Twitter and Snapchat to his initiative combating abuse of children and young people online.
He will meet senior representatives from leading communication, technology, social media and gaming companies as well as experts from charities on Thursday to discuss the progress made over the last 18 months.
The Duke is expected to announce the results of his taskforce so far at the event, which will be held at the Google and YouTube headquarters in King’s Cross London.
He previously said that as a parent he had been “appalled” by examples of online bullying, including teenagers taking their own lives or developing eating disorders following social media abuse.
Speaking last year, he said his aim was to “develop a new, positive strategy to combat bullying”.
The Royal Foundation’s Taskforce on the Prevention of Cyber bullying was convened in May 2016 to support young people, particularly those aged 11 to 16, and their families affected by cyber bullying.
Some of the world leaders in media and tech have joined children’s charities and parents to work alongside a panel of young people in the initiative.
