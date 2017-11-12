Michael Gove would not block PM handing more cash to Brussels for good exit deal

Leading Brexiteer Michael Gove has said he will not block Theresa May if she decides to hand over extra cash to Brussels to secure a good exit deal.

The Prime Minister and Brexit Secretary David Davis should be “given the flexibility” they need to secure a good deal, the Environment Secretary said.

In a secret letter leaked to the Mail on Sunday, he wrote to the PM with Boris Johnson saying they were “profoundly worried” that some areas of the Government were not preparing for Brexit “with anything like sufficient energy”.

I wonder if the Johnson/Gove memo making demands of May tells her to find £350 million a week for the NHS? …https://t.co/qt2uS962px — Jonathan Ashworth (@JonAshworth) November 12, 2017

Mr Gove said he had a duty to ensure his department was “ready for every eventuality” in the talks over Britain’s exit.

He told BBC One’s The Andrew Marr Show the Government is “doing everything we can” to secure a good deal but is making sure that whatever happens in the talks, Britain can “make the best of them”.

“I am not worried but I am determined to ensure that in my own department that we have everything in place for every eventuality.”

Asked if he would block the Prime Minister if she had to hand over extra cash to secure a deal, he replied: “I certainly would not. I would not block the Prime Minister in doing what she believed was right.”