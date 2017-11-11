Man, 26, dies after shooting in west London

A man has died after being shot in a night-time street attack.

The 26-year-old was taken to hospital by ambulance after armed officers rushed to the scene in a residential street in the early hours of Saturday, Scotland Yard said.

He was pronounced dead just after 3.30am, some two hours after he is believed to have been shot in Southall in west London. Police and paramedics were alerted to the shooting in Lady Margaret Road at 1.23am.

Murder investigation launched after fatal shooting in Southall https://t.co/4bS8TS5n6G pic.twitter.com/2XxgRMfmf9 — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 11, 2017

The Metropolitan Police’s homicide and major crime command have launched a murder investigation but no arrests have been made.

Detective Inspector Simon Stancombe said: “We are retaining an open mind as to the motive of this attack.

“We know that a large crowd gathered shortly after the shooting and some people within that group may well have witnessed what took place and seen the suspect(s) leaving the scene. It’s vital they get in touch so we can build on the information we have and find those behind this shooting.”

Anyone with information can call the incident room on 0208 358 0300.