Advertising
In pictures: Crowds brave the rain for Lord Mayor’s Show
The procession marked the first public engagement of the new Lord Mayor of the City of London, Charles Bowman.
A wet London could not stop thousands of people coming out to celebrate the Lord Mayor’s Show.
The parade, now in its 802nd year, was awash with colour as more than 7,000 people and 70 floats took to the streets of the capital.
The procession was the first public engagement for the new Lord Mayor of the City of London, Charles Bowman.
The 690th Lord Mayor travelled from the Guildhall to the Royal Courts of Justice before swearing allegiance to the Crown.
Advertising
The event first took place in 1215, as a river pageant on the Thames.
Advertising
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.