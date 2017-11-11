In pictures: Crowds brave the rain for Lord Mayor’s Show

A wet London could not stop thousands of people coming out to celebrate the Lord Mayor’s Show.

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The parade, now in its 802nd year, was awash with colour as more than 7,000 people and 70 floats took to the streets of the capital.

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The procession was the first public engagement for the new Lord Mayor of the City of London, Charles Bowman.

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The 690th Lord Mayor travelled from the Guildhall to the Royal Courts of Justice before swearing allegiance to the Crown.

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The event first took place in 1215, as a river pageant on the Thames.

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)