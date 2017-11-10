What the papers say – November 10

Politics continues to dominate the news agenda – with Brexit back under the spotlight.

Writing in the Daily Telegraph, the Prime Minister warns MPs that she will not tolerate any attempts to try to “slow down or stop” Brexit.

The paper reports that Theresa May wants to enshrine in law the date that Britain leaves the EU.

The paper reports that Lord Kerr will make a speech condemning the PM for a “political decision” to withhold the truth, that the Government can unilaterally stop Brexit any time it wants.

The i claims that Mrs May is set to “kickstart Brexit talks” with a “divorce bill offer” expected at a summit just before Christmas.

And according to The Guardian, business leaders want an “urgent” breakthrough on Brexit.

The paper says the Confederation of British Industry will join counterparts from France, Germany and Italy in Downing Street on Monday to warn the PM that taking much longer to negotiate a transition agreement could render it useless.

Away from Brexit, the Daily Mirror urges the PM to sack Boris Johnson in the wake of his comments on the case of a British woman jailed in Iran.

The paper says it is joining “growing calls” to axe the Foreign Secretary after his “unforgivable blunder”, which it claims could leave Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe facing an extra five years in prison.

Elsewhere, The Times reports that David Cameron lobbied Beijing on behalf of a friend and former donor over a planned £500 million investment fund with which he may take a job.

And the Daily Mail says Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick has urged that teenage thugs should face harsher prison sentences.