Police detail last movements of student who died after being found unconscious

Police investigating the death of a university student who was found unconscious at a bus stop with fatal head injuries have released video of his last movements.

Alex Green, 22, an economics student at the University of Bath, was discovered on Westmoreland Road in Bath, Somerset, in the early hours of September 30.

He was taken to the city’s Royal United Hospital, before being transferred to Southmead Hospital in Bristol. Mr Green died three days later from internal head injuries.

Detective Inspector Dom Graham, who is leading the investigation, said: “The tragic death of Alex Green is still being treated as unexplained.

“We’re doing everything we can to provide his family with the answers they need about how he died, but we still need the public’s help.

“We’re hoping the release of more footage which shows Alex’s last known movements will help jog people’s memories and encourage witnesses to come forward.

“We’re continuing to focus on three main scenarios.

“Did Alex die as a result of a fall? Was Alex assaulted prior to his death? Was Alex involved in a road traffic collision?”

Mr Green had been on a night out with friends in the city centre and spent hours in The Second Bridge nightclub in Walcot Street. He became separated from his friends and walked home on his own.

Mr Graham appealed for people who saw Mr Green on the night of September 29 to the early hours of September 30, including those who saw him in The Second Bridge nightclub, to come forward.

Anyone who drove into Westmoreland Road from Lower Bristol Road, or in the other direction, between 3.30am and 4am on September 30, or people walking in that area are also asked to contact police.

The force would also like to hear from any passengers on the U1 bus or from anyone who saw anything suspicious in Westmoreland Road, or Lower Bristol Road, or has any information about how Mr Green may have suffered an injury to his head.