Playmobil pirate ship continues its round-the-world adventure

A toy pirate ship which sailed from Scotland to Scandinavia has been launched off Africa for more adventures with the help of a Norwegian tall ship.

The Playmobil boat travelled to Denmark, Sweden and Norway after being launched by Ollie Ferguson, eight, and his brother, Harry, five, from Peterhead, Aberdeenshire, at the end of May.

It has now been transported more than 3,000 miles (4,828km) south to the Atlantic by Christian Radich, a Norwegian full-rigged ship, who offered to help the toy ship on its journey.

Ollie Ferguson and brother Harry, with their toy pirate ship (PA)

The family from Turriff, Aberdeenshire are now hoping it may cross the Atlantic to enjoy its own “Pirates of the Caribbean” adventure.

The boys’ father, MacNeill Ferguson, said: “The Christian Radich have been amazing, they have been sending us regular photos with our boat on their ship and they have been really getting into the spirit of the whole adventure.

A crew member of the Christian Radich ship holds the Playmobil toy boat (Christian Radich crew/PA)

“It would be nice having a toy pirate ship get to the Caribbean.

“The boys love it. When they come home from school they ask is there any news about the ship and having all these photos from the Christian Radich is as close as the boys can get to being on board.”

The team on the Christian Radich did some restoration work on the Adventure before launching it on the next stage of its journey.

One of the crew, who had worked on the restoration of the Cutty Sark, created sails made from real sail cloth, and the team adjusted the toy ship’s balance to ensure it always rights itself.

Crew members prepare to drop the toy boat into the water (Christian Radich crew/PA)

The boys launched the pirate ship as part of their bucket list of 500 adventures which they are working their way through, with their exploits charted on the Facebook page “The days are just packed”.

They have carried out more than 200 so far, with one highlight being sending Lego figures “into space” with a high-altitude weather balloon which took the characters 20 miles (32km) above the Moray Firth, while they have also been bouldering and made tea from snow.

The ship’s journey is now being sponsored by Opex, which is paying for a tracker, made by YB Tracking, that will pinpoint where the vessel is.

It is hoped this will provide useful information about how an object with no power drifts in the tides and currents of the Atlantic.