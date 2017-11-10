Menu

Advertising

Lovelorn snowmen and bouncing dogs: a rundown of John Lewis Christmas ads

UK News | Published:

The John Lewis Christmas ad heralds the start of the festive season for many fans.

The John Lewis Christmas campaign has become a fixture of the consumer festive calendar, introducing characters ranging from a lovelorn snowman and his snow girlfriend to a trampolining dog.

Here is a rundown of the ads since the first one screened in 2007.

2007: Shadows

The ad shows a group of people stacking a pile of potential gifts including a desktop lamp, a computer and a leather satchel in an empty room. The finished product ends up creating a shadow that looks like a woman walking her dog through the snow, accompanied by the tagline: “Whoever you’re looking for this Christmas.”

2008: From Me To You

Culminating in the tagline: “If you know the person, you’ll find the present,” it shows a succession of characters followed by a matching gift.

The soundtrack is a cover of The Beatles’ From Me To You recorded for the campaign, with vocals by Matt Spinner, a member of the John Lewis IT department and its music society.

Advertising

2009: Sweet Child O’ Mine

Children opening adult presents in the John Lewis ad - John Lewis/PA
Children opening adult presents in the John Lewis ad – John Lewis/PA

The ad shows children opening gifts for adults including a laptop, coffee machine and handbag, followed by the tagline: “Remember how Christmas used to feel? Give someone that feeling.”

2010: A Tribute to Givers

Advertising

Ellie Goulding’s cover of Elton John’s Your Song was the soundtrack to this ad, which showed parents sneaking a rocking horse upstairs while their children watched television, a man struggling to wrap a pair of candlesticks, a mechanic attempting to wrap a teapot at work and a young boy hanging a stocking on his dog’s kennel.

2011: The Long Wait

2012: The Journey

The soundtrack is Gabrielle Aplin’s cover of The Power Of Love by Frankie Goes to Hollywood, and the tagline is “Give a little more love this Christmas.”

2013: The Bear and the Hare

2014: Monty the Penguin

The ad features a Tom Odell cover of John Lennon’s Real Love.

2015: Man on the Moon

The biggest tearjerker of them all shows a young girl who spots a lonely old man on the moon and decides to send him a telescope to give him a connection to Earth. The partnership with Age UK had the tagline: “Show someone they’re loved this Christmas.”

Norwegian artist Aurora provided the soundtrack with a cover of Half The World Away by Oasis.

2016: Buster the Boxer

The story of Buster, who makes a break for the new Christmas trampoline after having to suffer watching foxes, a badger, squirrels and a hedgehog trying it out first, was accompanied by a cover of Randy Crawford’s One Day I’ll Fly Away by electronic trio Vaults.

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the JEP

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News