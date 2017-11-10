Flybe airliner makes emergency landing in Belfast with no nose gear

An airliner has landed with no nose gear at Belfast International Airport.

Fifty-six people were on board Flybe flight BE331 when it was forced to carry out an emergency landing with the front of the plane unsupported.

The Bombardier Q-400 had taken off from Belfast City Airport and was due to fly to Inverness before being diverted.

The plane burned fuel in a holding pattern off the coast of Belfast for around two hours before landing at Belfast International Airport with the runway closed to other aircraft.

A Flybe spokeswoman said: “Flybe can confirm that there has been an incident involving one of our Bombardier Q-400 aircraft, flight BE331, which landed with no nose gear in place.

“The aircraft departed from Belfast City at 11.07am bound for Inverness. The incident occurred at Belfast International Airport at approximately 1.30pm.

“There are 52 passengers on board and four crew members.

“Our primary concern is for the welfare of the passengers and crew.”

A fire truck at the scene with the Flybe plane at Belfast International Airport

“The airport is still open and full emergency procedures have been deployed.”

Flybe later said one passenger was taken to hospital with a minor hand injury.

No other casualties were reported, an airline spokeswoman said.

We are currently dealing with an incident on our main runway. The airport is open and operational as we are utilising the crosswind runway. — Belfast Airport (@BelfastAirport) November 10, 2017

Images from Belfast International Airport published on social media show the aircraft tipped forward on to its nose, with fire brigade vehicles nearby.

Brian Strutton, general secretary of pilots’ union Balpa, said: “Landing without a nose gear is a very difficult manoeuvre, but one pilots train extensively for.

“The pilots in this case appear to have done a sterling job of bringing the aircraft back under those circumstances.

“We expect the Air Accidents Investigation Branch will commence its work to look into this incident immediately, and we will support them in whatever way we can.”