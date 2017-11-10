A large dog had to be rescued by fire crews after climbing up onto a roof

A large dog had to be rescued from a conservatory roof after the curious canine is believed to have climbed out of an upstairs window.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service tweeted pictures of Ruby the tan-coloured bullmastiff sat on the frame about 11ft above ground, while emergency crews and the owner set about getting the pet down.

Crews have successfully rescued Ruby the Bullmastiff from a Conservatory roof in Telford. A first for most of the crew!! ? #animalrescue pic.twitter.com/x05xNoL7mC — Wellington Station (@SFRSWellington) November 10, 2017

After successfully retrieving the hound, unhurt, from the roof of the extension at a house in Telford, firefighters tweeted: “A first for most of the crew!! #animalrescue.”