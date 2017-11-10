Advertising
A large dog had to be rescued by fire crews after climbing up onto a roof
Getting the canine down off the roof was a ‘first’ for many of the firefighters.
A large dog had to be rescued from a conservatory roof after the curious canine is believed to have climbed out of an upstairs window.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service tweeted pictures of Ruby the tan-coloured bullmastiff sat on the frame about 11ft above ground, while emergency crews and the owner set about getting the pet down.
After successfully retrieving the hound, unhurt, from the roof of the extension at a house in Telford, firefighters tweeted: “A first for most of the crew!! #animalrescue.”
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.