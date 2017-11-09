What the papers say – November 9

The fate of embattled politician Priti Patel dominates the front pages on Thursday after the MP resigned from her position as International Development Secretary.

The Daily Telegraph describes it as “another crisis” for Theresa May’s Government, coming just a week after the resignation of Sir Michael Fallon as Defence Secretary.

The paper says that Mrs May will face “intense scrutiny” over Ms Patel’s successor, following a backlash over her decision to appoint Gavin Williamson as a replacement for Sir Michael.

The paper says Ms Patel’s resignation has heightened fears among European Union leaders that the instability of Mrs May’s Government could lead to a change of leadership or elections.

Fears government will collapse as Patel quits #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Jb5PXIKpmh — The Times of London (@thetimes) November 8, 2017

Concerns over a “weakened” Government are also picked up by the i, which reports how the PM is “battling to maintain stability” and could still face further losses as a Cabinet Office investigation into the behaviour of First Secretary of State Damian Green continues.

Guardian front page, Thursday 9 November 2017: PM’s turmoil grows as Patel quits over Israeli meetings pic.twitter.com/Uxfn0WTfml — The Guardian (@guardian) November 8, 2017

In a separate story that has rocked the political world, the Daily Mail reports on the death of Welsh former minister Carl Sargeant, claiming he was “thrown to the wolves”.

According to the paper, Labour leaders were accused of failing Mr Sargeant, who was facing claims of sexual misconduct at the time of his death, as his family said they had warned the party over his fragile mental state.

Elsewhere, The Sun carries the story of a group of hospital kitchen staff – nicknamed The Catering Girls – who scooped a £25 million jackpot on the lottery.