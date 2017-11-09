Advertising
Charles and Camilla pay respects to India’s fallen at war memorial ceremony
They attended a simple but poignant ceremony as their 11-day tour of south-east Asia and India came to an end.
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall have paid their respects to India’s war dead by laying a wreath at the nation’s war memorial.
Charles and Camilla attended a simple but poignant ceremony in New Delhi as their 11-day tour of south-east Asia and India came to an end.
At India Gate, a towering 42m-high arch designed by Sir Edwin Lutyens in the heart of the capital, the heir to the throne left his floral tribute with a handwritten card which read “In grateful remembrance – Charles”.
The royal couple stood in silence as a Gurkha bugler played the Last Post and they observed a period of silence before going on a brief tour of a nearby exhibition about the monument.
India Gate and other shrines within it recognise the sacrifice of Indians who fought in the 1914-18 war, as well as other conflicts including the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971.
New Delhi was again shrouded by smog which had descended on the capital earlier in the week and has led to major health warnings.
