What the papers say – November 8

The death of a Welsh minister and further revelations from the Paradise Papers feature prominently on Wednesday’s front pages.

Several newspapers feature tributes to senior politician Carl Sargeant, who was found dead just days after being sacked from his Welsh Government role and suspended from the Labour Party over allegations about his personal conduct.

The i reports that Mr Sargeant – described by his family as a “loved husband, father and friend who held us together” – was accused of sexual harassment by a number of women.

The Welsh Assembly member, 49, is understood to have taken his own life.

Tomorrow's front page: Riddle of 'sex pest' suicide pic.twitter.com/rXk6mQsUgS — The Sun (@TheSun) November 7, 2017

Meanwhile, The Guardian, which has been involved in the Paradise Papers investigation, continues to devote most of its front page to the latest revelations.

The paper reports that Prince Charles’ private estate invested millions of pounds in offshore funds and companies, including a Bermuda-registered business that was being run by one of his best friends, according to the leaked documents.

The Guardian front page, Wednesday 08.11.17: Prince Charles’s estate made big profit on stake in friend’s offshore firm pic.twitter.com/NKJDjSy1qT — The Guardian (@guardian) November 7, 2017

In a separate investigation, The Times claims that Labour councils are using offshore companies to avoid paying millions of pounds in tax.

The paper says Jeremy Corbyn was accused of hypocrisy after he hinted that the Queen should apologise if the offshore investment of £10 million of her personal wealth — as revealed in the Paradise Papers — was designed to avoid tax.

Labour-run councils in £12m tax avoidance #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/WO196jeYps — The Times of London (@thetimes) November 7, 2017

Elsewhere, the Daily Telegraph reports that the “fate” of International Development Secretary Priti Patel is “in the balance” as Downing Street said a proposal the Cabinet minister made to give British aid money to the Israeli army was “not appropriate”.

The paper says it came on “another day of turmoil” for the Government, with Boris Johnson forced to call Iran over comments he made about a British woman jailed in the country, and a second day of a Cabinet Office inquiry into the behaviour of First Secretary of State Damian Green.

The Daily Mail carries the story of a mother being spared jail for urging others to launch terror attacks in Britain after a judge “took pity” on her five children.

The papers asks “so what does it take to be jailed?” and says it comes after several other cases where a female defendant has avoided a custodial sentence, including Oxford University student Lavinia Woodward, who stabbed her boyfriend.