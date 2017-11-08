John Prescott’s son suspended from job in Jeremy Corbyn’s office

A key aide to Jeremy Corbyn has been suspended from his job in the Labour leader’s office, it has emerged.

It is understood David Prescott, the son of former deputy prime minister John Prescott, was suspended at some point in the last few days.

Declining to elaborate on the reason for the suspension, a Labour spokeswoman said: “We do not comment on staffing matters.”

David Prescott reportedly helped to write Jeremy Corbyn’s speeches and prepared him to face Theresa May at Prime Minister’s Questions (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Mr Prescott has emerged as a key member of Mr Corbyn’s team, reportedly helping to write his speeches and preparing him to face Theresa May at Prime Minister’s Questions.

He stood as Labour’s candidate in Gainsborough in the 2015 election, but lost to Conservative incumbent Sir Edward Leigh.

Earlier this year, he failed to gain the nomination as the party’s candidate in Hull West and Hessle after former home secretary Alan Johnson announced he was standing down in June’s election.