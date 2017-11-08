£10,000 reward over attempted murder of homeless man shot in park

A £10,000 reward is being offered to catch a gunman after a homeless man was shot three times.

The 34-year-old victim suffered gunshot injuries to his left arm, left hip and right calf after being approached from behind in Daubeney Fields, Hackney.

The man, who is well-known in the local community, had been at a children’s barbecue, which started at 3pm on Saturday July 15 but continued into the early hours of the next day.

Police say he was dancing in the east London park when the attacker struck just after midnight on July 16.

Despite his serious injuries, the victim made his way out of the park into a nearby housing estate where he was able to get first aid and contact the emergency services.

Detectives offer reward re: attempted murder following shooting in #Hackney park https://t.co/NYNcJF6dJ3 pic.twitter.com/dYRpR8wgfj — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 8, 2017

He was taken to hospital, where he stayed for two weeks to recover.

A 31-year-old man, who was arrested on July 28 on suspicion of attempted murder, has been released under investigation.

The £10,000 reward is being offered by police for information leading to the conviction of the culprit – or culprits – and/or the recovery of the firearm.

Detective Constable Shaun Pascal, of the Metropolitan Police’s Trident and Area Crime Command, said: “This was a deplorable shooting at a children’s barbecue, which left the victim with serious injuries. It is believed he will make a full recovery but the long-term effects will haunt him for many years to come.

“There are members of the public who attended the barbecue and may have witnessed this incident who could have a vital piece of information to help us piece together what happened.

“Any statements made to police will be treated in confidence. I would urge any witnesses with any information about this incident to contact us so we can bring those responsible for this crime to justice.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call Trident detectives on 020 8217 7382 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.