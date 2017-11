N Ireland health service can pay £120 an hour for agency nurses due to shortages

Northern Ireland’s cash-strapped health service is paying up to £120 an hour for agency nurses as it struggles to plug chronic staff shortages, it can be revealed.Hospitals and clinics are becoming increasingly reliant on agency nurses due to difficulties in filling staff posts.

The Press Association has learned that the Department of Health is having to pay between £40 and £120 per hour for uncontracted private agency nurses to ensure health facilities can be kept open.

Health bosses have admitted that the situation is not sustainable.

The Scottish Nursing Guild (SNG) is one of the most high profile agencies to supply agency staff in the region.

In a statement the Department said this “would be higher and in some cases significantly higher” than rates paid to staff nurses and contracted agency nurses.

The Department added that payment rates to Scottish Nursing Guild will vary, according to posts and shifts being filled and that the highest rates will typically involve specialist nurse roles over public holiday periods.

According to its website, SNG’s payrates for registered nurses range from £24 an hour to £82.50. The higher pay rate is for a nurse in charge of a specialist unit on a bank or public holiday.

SDLP MLA Patsy McGlone has called for an Audit Office review of agency spending

The Department said SNG “have taken a conscious decision not to tender for work and enter into a contractual relationship at set rates”.

A spokesperson for the Department added that SNG are only used as a last resort, when all other options to secure staff cover have been exhausted, such as bank and contracted agency staff.

“Thus it can come down to a choice to use Scottish Guild in such circumstances, or to close facilities as safe staffing levels could not be put in place,” the spokesperson added.

They continued: “Agency and locum staff are only engaged when necessary, for instance providing cover where there are vacancies and in cases of sick leave and maternity/paternity leave.

“Without transformation of Health and Social Care, agency and locum costs will continue to increase. This is not sustainable, particularly at a time of serious financial pressures right across the public sector.”

SNG could not be reached for comment.

SDLP MLA Patsy McGlone described the expenditure as “ludicrous” and called for the Audit Office to carry out a review of spending.