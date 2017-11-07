MP recuperating after major surgery says she will be back in the new year

An MP has explained to her constituents how she will need to recuperate into the new year after undergoing major surgery.

Redcar’s Labour MP Anna Turley has had a series of operations to alleviate the symptoms of infected cysts after being rushed to hospital in June.

These were unsuccessful, so she had to have major surgery last week at St Thomas’s Hospital in London to fully remove the infected tissue.

She has also received treatment at the James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough previously.

She said: “I have been signed off for physical recuperation until the new year.

Anna Turley’s absense from the House of Commons will not affect legislation, she said (PA)

“My office will, of course, still be functioning and available for individual constituents’ help, advice or general inquiries.”

The MP said she will be “paired” with an opposition MP so her absence from Parliament will not change the result of any vote.

She reassured constituents she will keep abreast of local and national issues and said they can continue to contact her.

She said: “I will be writing to ministers, putting in questions to various government departments and championing causes on your behalf, so do keep in touch as usual.”

Ms Turley was disappointed not to be at the Remembrance Sunday commemoration and was sorry she will miss other events in the run-up to Christmas.

She added: “I would like to thank everyone for the support and good wishes I’ve received whilst ill and look forward to being fighting fit and back to full health in the new year.”