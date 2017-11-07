Advertising
Man who supplied weapons to ‘dangerous’ drugs gang jailed for 18 years
Gun dealer Sunny Dhatt, 26, was labelled as a “go-to-guy” for dangerous criminals in Wolverhampton.
A gun dealer has been jailed for 18 years after supplying weapons to a “dangerous” drugs gang.
Sunny Dhatt arranged for the transfer of two 9mm semi-automatic handguns and a dozen bullets to drug dealers in a supermarket car park on August 3 last year, West Midlands Police said.
Officers intercepted the proposed deal in the Kingswinford area of Dudley, West Midlands, and Dhatt’s fingerprints were found on the Adidas shoebox the guns were kept in.
Dhatt, 26, of Whittaker Street in Wolverhampton, was labelled a “go-to-guy” for those wanting to source firearms and ammunition and was convicted after a trial in May of this year.
The handgun was found underneath bed sheets and a Winnie the Pooh cuddly toy.
Investigating officer Detective Constable Rory Juss said: “Dhatt was undoubtedly a go-to guy for illegal firearms and ammunition so this conviction has cut off a major supply line of weapons for dangerous criminals.
“The impact of gun crime on communities cannot be overstated. This prison sentence should serve as a stark warning to anybody involved in the use, storage or transfer of firearms and ammunition.
“If you value your freedom, don’t get involved.”
