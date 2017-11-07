Kate shows off growing baby bump at charity gala dinner

The Duchess of Cambridge gave a glimpse of her growing baby bump as she attended a gala dinner for a children’s mental health charity.

Kate, who is pregnant with her third child, dazzled in a black floor-length dress with lace detailing as she arrived at Kensington Palace’s 18th-century Orangery.

The Duchess met supporters and those who have been helped by the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families (AFNCCF) at a reception ahead of the event, held to celebrate the charity’s work.

HRH has a continued desire to draw attention to child mental health issues, and the important work that @AFNCCF is doing in this space. pic.twitter.com/Z4HjhkRXvs — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 7, 2017

The Duchess, who is patron of the AFNCCF, wore a dress by Diane von Furstenberg and her hair in loose curls for the black-tie event.

Kate has been suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum – a severe form of morning sickness – but has stepped back into the limelight in recent weeks.

She is now in her second trimester and due to give birth in April.

Terell Llewellyn, from west London, was among those who spoke with the Duchess.

Advertising

Delighted to have our patron HRH The Duchess of Cambridge showing her support for our new Centre of Excellencehttps://t.co/s7QEFYY8E8 pic.twitter.com/9IZSjnM9W0 — Anna Freud NCCF (@AFNCCF) November 7, 2017

The 11-year-old, who is back in mainstream school after receiving support from the charity, said Kate told him “well done”, having previously met him a few years ago.

His father, Wayne Llewellyn, said: “It makes a difference that the Duchess of Cambridge has taken an interest in this. It’s brilliant.”

He added: “There’s a lot of children in London who could do with this kind of help.”

Advertising

Compére for our Gala will be renowned broadcaster & outspoken children's mental health advocate @katesilverton1 https://t.co/rpcvbHCdhS pic.twitter.com/zSqHMUcvFy — Anna Freud NCCF (@AFNCCF) November 7, 2017

Journalist Kate Silverton, who compered the gala, praised the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry for shining a light on mental health “at precisely the right time”.

The mother-of-two said: “The Heads Together campaign has done an enormous amount to raise awareness around mental health as a whole.”

She added: “It has got people talking, it’s de-stigmatised it, so I think what they’ve done has been absolutely wonderful.”

Peter Fonagy, chief executive of the Anna Freud Centre, said Kate is “very interested in maternal mental health”.

He added: “One of the things that we are interested in is intervening as early as possible in children’s lives to improve their chances of good mental health throughout life.

“She’s particularly concerned that mothers’ mental health plays a major role in this and that we are able to support mothers to support their children.”