In pictures: Oxford Street glows with festive cheer

UK News | Published:

The “Switch On” event, in London’s West End, marks the start of the festive shopping season.

Rita Ora has switched on Oxford Street’s Christmas lights – saying “it means a lot to me”.

(David Parry/PA)
(David Parry/PA)
X Factor stars Matt Terry and 5 After Midnight performed live throughout the evening.

(David Parry/PA)
Anywhere singer Ora, 26, said: “London is my home so switching on the Oxford Street lights means a lot to me.

(David Parry/PA)
“I used to love coming to Oxford Street to see the Christmas lights when I was younger so this means even more to me.”

(David Parry/PA)
Over 750,000 bright white LED bulbs and 1,778 baubles decorate the mile-long stretch of Oxford Street, “taking inspiration from falling snowflakes”.

