In pictures: Oxford Street glows with festive cheer
The “Switch On” event, in London’s West End, marks the start of the festive shopping season.
Rita Ora has switched on Oxford Street’s Christmas lights – saying “it means a lot to me”.
X Factor stars Matt Terry and 5 After Midnight performed live throughout the evening.
Anywhere singer Ora, 26, said: “London is my home so switching on the Oxford Street lights means a lot to me.
“I used to love coming to Oxford Street to see the Christmas lights when I was younger so this means even more to me.”
Over 750,000 bright white LED bulbs and 1,778 baubles decorate the mile-long stretch of Oxford Street, “taking inspiration from falling snowflakes”.
