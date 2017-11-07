Former Staffordshire chief constable named College of Policing head

A former chief constable has been named as the new head of the police professional standards body.

Mike Cunningham has been appointed as chief executive of the College of Policing following the retirement of Alex Marshall earlier this year.

Mr Cunningham led Staffordshire Police from 2009 to 2014 before taking up his current role at watchdog HM Inspectorate of Constabulary.

He said: “I am delighted to be joining the College of Policing as its chief executive officer. Over the last few years the college has established itself at the heart of the reform agenda for policing.

“Policing faces a future of increasing and changing demand. The college has a major contribution to make in supporting the service, helping leaders at all levels work through the challenges, and developing a workforce that is well equipped to do the job asked of them.”

The college was set up to act as the professional body for those working in the police service in England and Wales.

It collates and produces research on crime reduction tactics and sets standards of professional practice for forces in a range of areas including armed policing, digital investigations and stop and search.

The college said the new chief executive’s start date will be announced soon.