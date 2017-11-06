Police probing possible abduction of girl in Manchester

Police are investigating the possible abduction of a young girl in Manchester.

Detectives said the child – thought to be around six or seven years old, according to social media – was believed to be snatched from the city’s Heaton Park.

Superintendent Arif Nawaz of Greater Manchester Police said: “I want people to know we are taking this report extremely seriously and are following all possible lines of inquiry, which may cause some disruption to people leaving the event this evening.

“We need to be really clear about what has happened this evening so I’d ask that people refrain from speculating around the circumstances on social media as we follow our processes.”

Police confirmed they were searching vehicles as they left the park following a fireworks display.

People on social media reported long delays as they tried to leave the event.

Delay getting off Heaton Park car parks. Bear with us while we sort an incident at Margarets Rd entrance — GMP City Centre (@GMPCityCentre) November 5, 2017

Greater Manchester Police’s city centre team tweeted: “Delay getting off Heaton Park car parks. Bear with us while we sort an incident at Margarets Rd entrance.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting reference number 2512 of November 5, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.