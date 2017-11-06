Frosty morning after chilly Guy Fawkes Night

Guy Fawkes Night was the coldest of autumn this year, with Britain waking up to frost-covered cars on Monday morning.

A temperature of minus 6C (21.2F) was recorded in Braemar, Aberdeenshire – but that still lagged behind the coldest night of 2017, when minus 10.1C (13.8F) was recorded on January 30 in the same place.

Leaves covered in frost near Ashford, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A largely cloudless night failed to insulate the land and allowed heat to escape, “leading to the widespread frost”, Met Office forecaster Oli Claydon said.

Most of the UK will remain largely bright and chilly for the rest of the week, with highs of around 10C to 12C (50F to 53.6F), he added.

(PA Graphics)

The band of rain and wind will then move slowly south east, pulling cooler air down with it. Frosty conditions may be seen, particularly in central areas, Mr Claydon added.

Wednesday and Thursday will remain largely dry in the South and South East, but rain is likely to persist in the North West.

The latest #satellite shows a northwest/southeast split; fine for the south & east, but cloudier in the north & west with some #rain pic.twitter.com/RZIOulCfs1 — Met Office (@metoffice) November 6, 2017

For the South on Friday and Saturday, it will be “fairly brisk with showers moving in from the West with periods of sunshine mixed in”, Mr Claydon added.

He said: “The slow-moving cold front is spinning off a low-pressure system. As we move closer to the weekend the system starts to pull cooler air from the North West down, bringing a cooler feel.

“It’s also responsible for the showery set-up we’re likely to see on Friday. Then, there will be fairly widespread blustery cold showers across the UK with periods of brightness mixed in.”

It is too early to predict confidently what conditions will be like from Sunday onwards, the Met Office added.