Charity warns of ‘devastating impact’ of loneliness on parents and children

Parenthood leaves many mothers and fathers feeling lonely or “cut off” from family and friends, according to a poll.

As well as feeling isolated themselves, many parents worry that their children are suffering from loneliness, it suggests.

Action for Children, which commissioned the survey, said that loneliness can have a “devastating impact” on children and families.

The charity is working with the Jo Cox Commission (Action For Children/PA)

And one in four (25.1%) said they have often felt cut off from friends and other support since becoming a parent for the first time, with 8.9% saying they always feel this way.

One mother, Haley Minns, 34, from Hunstanton, Norfolk, said that becoming a parent was a “totally different experience to what I expected”.

“I’d thought I would be at my happiest, but actually it was so hard. I couldn’t get out the house because I was so anxious,” she said.

“All my friends had babies at the same time, but to me, it felt like they were all doing better than me and I just shut myself off.”

More than two in five (43.8%) say they sometimes worry that their children are lonely, with a further 16.4% saying they often worry about this.

The survey was conducted to mark the launch of the charity’s month-long partnership with the Jo Cox Commission on loneliness.

Action for Children chief executive Sir Tony Hawkhead said more need to be done to address the “epidemic” of loneliness (Action for Children)

“Now is the time to raise the volume on this issue and ensure much-needed research, funding and support is put in place. Whilst part of the solution lies with funders and policy makers, there is a role for every one of us in addressing this epidemic in our communities.”

:: The Survation poll questioned 2,087 UK parents between September 8-15.