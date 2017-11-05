Second teenager held over acid attacks on delivery drivers

A second teenager has been arrested in connection with acid attacks on two separate fast-food delivery drivers in London, police said.

The 16-year-old boy was detained on Saturday night on suspicion of grievous bodily harm following the assaults on Thursday night.

One victim was left critically injured after being sprayed with the noxious substance and may lose his sight.

A 14-year-old boy also arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm on Friday has now been released under investigation.

The first victim, on a moped and on his way to deliver a pizza, was approached by two men who were also on a moped at about 6pm on Thursday on Walpole Road, Walthamstow.

The men tried to steal the 32-year-old’s vehicle and during the course of the attempted robbery police believe a corrosive substance was sprayed in his face.

His helmet visor was up and he received severe injuries to his eyes and face while also inhaling in the substance.

Passers-by rushed to the man’s aid, pouring water on his wounds. He was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Both suspects then fled on their moped, leaving the victim’s behind, police said.

Detective Chief Inspector Gordon Henderson, of Waltham Forest CID, said: “This attack has left a man fighting for his life and with terrible eye injuries.

“This was an innocent man going about his work as a delivery driver who may never see again.

“This is not a time to hesitate, if you have any information about this crime I would appeal that you immediately call police.

“Your phone call could save some other innocent person; it is imperative that we arrest those responsible.”

A second incident took place half an hour later on Yarmouth Crescent in Tottenham.

The next victim, also a 32-year-old delivery driver, was approached by two men on a scooter who attempted to steal his moped and sprayed him in the face with a corrosive substance.

The man was also treated in hospital but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.