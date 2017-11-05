Man fighting for life after ‘firework arson attack’ at Birmingham house

A 56-year-old man is fighting for his life after a fire at his home – with police saying the blaze may have been an arson attack started by a firework.

The man was taken to hospital with serious burns and smoke inhalation, along with a 50-year-old woman who suffered broken legs after jumping from a first floor window.

(Aaron Chown/PA)

The fire started at around 11pm on Thursday at the property in Birchtrees Drive, Tile Cross, Birmingham.

West Midlands Police said: “Detectives are now treating the fire as arson with a firework believed to be the source of the fire within the hallway of the property.”

(Aaron Chown/PA)

Detective Chief Inspector Sarah Burton urged anyone who has information to help us trace those responsible to contact police.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.