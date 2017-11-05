Menu

Advertising

In pictures: A grand day out for the Bonhams London to Brighton Veteran Car Run

UK News | Published:

The run set off from Hyde Park in the capital and culminated on the seafront of the famous West Sussex resort.

Drivers have been enjoying the autumn sunshine during the annual London to Brighton Veteran Car Run.

(David Parry/PA)
(David Parry/PA)

The event takes place on the first Sunday of every November and commemorates the Emancipation Run of 14 November 1896, which celebrated the passing into law of the Locomotives on the Highway Act.

(David Parry/PA)
(David Parry/PA)

The run set off from Hyde Park in the capital and culminated on the seafront of the famous West Sussex resort.

(David Parry/PA)
(David Parry/PA)
(David Parry/PA)
(David Parry/PA)
(David Parry/PA)
(David Parry/PA)

Advertising

(David Parry/PA)
(David Parry/PA)
(David Parry/PA)
(David Parry/PA)
(David Parry/PA)
(David Parry/PA)
UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the JEP

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News