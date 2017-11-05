Menu

Gun ‘fired at house in Ipswich’

UK News | Published:

It is believed the incident happened during the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police are investigating the possibility that a gun was fired at an address in Ipswich.

Officers were called to Kelly Road following concerns from a member of the public about the safety of a resident who had damage to their front door.

No-one is believed to have been injured, but it is thought a firearm could have been discharged, Suffolk Police said.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information should contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 195 of Sunday 5 November.

