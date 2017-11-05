Family pays tribute to man killed in suspected hit-and-run

The family of a Co Antrim gardener killed in a suspected hit-and-run in Liverpool have described him as a kind-hearted man who had an illustrious career ahead of him.

Matthew Bradley, 24, from Glenavy, was fatally injured when he was hit by a silver BMW in Liverpool city centre on Friday night during a night-out with friends.

The award-winning landscape gardener later died in hospital.

The car believed to have been involved has been found and is being forensically examined by Merseyside Police.

Mr Bradley’s family and girlfriend have travelled to Liverpool.

In a statement, his parents Donal and Margaret Bradley, speaking on behalf of his three sisters Claire, Roisin and Megan, and his girlfriend Rhiannon, who is from Guildford, said: “Matthew was hugely talented and award-winning in his chosen career of landscape gardening – following in his dad’s footsteps – and had an illustrious career ahead of him.

Matthew Bradley was described as hugely talented by his family (Family handout/PA)

“He was a funny, kind-hearted and generous young man who will be sorely missed by all that knew him.”

Officers have appealed to the driver of the BMW or anyone who was in the car at the time of the collision to come forward.

Anyone who has information that could help the investigation is urged to call Merseyside Police on 0151 777 5747 or leave information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.