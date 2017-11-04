Advertising
What the papers say – November 4
The Westminster sleaze scandal rumbles on with the latest allegations on Saturday’s front pages.
The Daily Mail asks if Cabinet minister Andrea Leadsom reported an allegation concerning Sir Michael to the Prime Minister to save her job.
And the Daily Telegraph also covers alleged events concerning the two former colleagues.
Meanwhile The Sun reports on an allegation involving the conduct of Radio 2 presenter Chris Evans.
The Daily Mirror reports “sex attack” allegations concerning a well-known jockey.
The Financial Times Weekend says the London Stock Exchange is under fire from one of its biggest shareholders amid allegations the group’s chief executive, Xavier Rolet, is being forced out.
The Daily Express covers the row over an anti-Semitic joke repeated by Labour MP Harriet Harman on live television.
