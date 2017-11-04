Girl, seven, dies of injuries after man remanded on attempted murder charge

A seven-year-old girl who suffered “critical injuries” in an incident at a house on Friday morning has died in hospital, police said.

The youngster was treated by medics at a property in Wimbledon, south London, after emergency services were called to the scene.

Robert Peters, 55, appeared before Wimbledon magistrates on Saturday morning, charged with her attempted murder, although the court heard that she was unlikely to survive.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police confirmed the girl died on Saturday morning.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place later.

One neighbour, who asked not to be named, described arriving home as emergency crews dealt with the developing situation.

The man said: “I had been taking my kids to school, I turned into this road and thought it was strange because the cop cars were driving on the wrong side of the road.

“They were all double-parked, you couldn’t get down further than my house really. There was a woman carrying all the medical gear into the house and you could tell by the look on her face…

“With coppers you can sometimes be all casual, go up and have a chat about what’s going on. But you could see in their faces that something was very wrong.

“Then the lady came out with a stretcher.”

Neighbours said Roberts had lived in the area for less than a year.

Another said: “I knew him just to say hello to in the street, when he was at his car. He hadn’t long moved in.”