Tories suspend MP Charlie Elphicke over serious allegations referred to police

Dover and Deal MP Charlie Elphicke has denied any wrongdoing over serious allegations made against him.

The move came after Tory chief whip Julian Smith suspended the Conservative Party whip from the MP.

Mr Smith said: “I have suspended the Conservative Party Whip from Charlie Elphicke MP following serious allegations that have been referred to the police.”

The party tipped off the press before telling me of my suspension. I am not aware of what the alleged claims are and deny any wrongdoing. — Charlie Elphicke (@CharlieElphicke) November 3, 2017

Mr Elphicke tweeted: “The party tipped off the press before telling me of my suspension. I am not aware of what the alleged claims are and deny any wrongdoing.”

Mr Elphicke has represented the south coast seat since 2010 and is a member of the Commons Treasury Select Committee.

The MP, 46, was a Government whip under former prime minister David Cameron between 2015-16.

Mr Elphicke is a member of the European Research Group of pro-Brexit Tory MPs and has called for stronger border controls.