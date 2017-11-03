Teenage boy arrested over delivery driver acid attack

A teenage boy has been arrested after an acid attack on a fast food delivery driver left him in danger of losing his sight.

The boy was arrested on Friday on suspicion of GBH in relation to an attack in Walthamstow, east London.

At around 6pm on Thursday on Walpole Road the victim was approached by two men who were on a scooter, Scotland Yard said.

Detectives are also investigating a second incident in which a corrosive substance was used a short time afterwards.

The men attempted to steal the Walpole Road victim’s moped, and during the course of the attempted robbery police believe a corrosive substance was repeatedly thrown on the victim’s face.

The 32-year-old man was treated at the scene and taken to an east London hospital where he remains in a life-threatening condition and is likely to lose the sight in both eyes.

Detective Chief Inspector Gordon Henderson, of Waltham Forest CID, said: “This attack has left a man fighting for his life and with terrible eye injuries.

Advertising

“This was an innocent man going about his work as a delivery driver, who may never see again.

“This is not a time to hesitate, if you have any information about this crime I would appeal that you immediately call police.

“Your phone call could save some other innocent person; it is imperative that we arrest those responsible.”

Half an hour later, at about 6.30pm, on Yarmouth Crescent in Tottenham, a second man was also attacked with a corrosive substance.

Advertising

This man, also a 32-year-old delivery driver, was approached by two men on a scooter who attempted to steal his moped and a corrosive substance was sprayed on his face.

This man was also treated in hospital, but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

It has not been established whether the two incidents are linked, but it is an active line of inquiry and detectives in Tottenham and Waltham Forest are working together.

Anyone with information about either attack is asked to contact police on 101 or via Twitter on @MetCC.