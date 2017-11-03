Labour MP Clive Lewis denies party conference groping allegation

Labour MP Clive Lewis has denied an allegation that he groped a woman at the party’s annual conference.

The Labour Party is investigating after a formal complaint was made against the Norwich South MP.

Mr Lewis is alleged by the woman to have hugged her and given her backside “a big squeeze” at a conference event, it has been reported.

The MP told the BBC: “I know how I roll. I don’t squeeze women’s buttocks. They are lying or they are wrong.”

A party spokeswoman said: “The Labour Party is investigating a formal complaint made today against Clive Lewis.”