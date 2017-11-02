Advertising
What the papers say – November 2
The now ex-Defence Secretary dominates Thursday’s front pages.
There is just one man featured on the front of Thursday’s papers – Sir Michael Fallon. His resignation as Defence Secretary means readers will be waking up to find out who will replace one of Westminster’s most senior and experienced players.
The Daily Mirror calls it a “sex storm”, again giving Sir Michael the title of the “first casualty” of the “sex pest scandal”. Dustin Hoffman also features on the front page, with the paper reporting on accusations made against the Hollywood star.
The Metro focuses on Sir Michael’s letter to Theresa May which said he had fallen short of the standards expected by the military.
While the Financial Times is one of the few to avoid the words “scandal” or “sleaze” in its headline, but calling his resignation a “heavy blow” for Theresa May’s minority government.
