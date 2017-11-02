What the papers say – November 2

There is just one man featured on the front of Thursday’s papers – Sir Michael Fallon. His resignation as Defence Secretary means readers will be waking up to find out who will replace one of Westminster’s most senior and experienced players.

Guardian front page, Thursday 2 November 2017: Fallon quits as harassment scandal grows pic.twitter.com/ld70qIdiDU — The Guardian (@guardian) November 2, 2017

Tomorrow's front page: Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon resigns after admitting he has been a sex pest https://t.co/1QC3BFqeQu pic.twitter.com/4a2Xg0CNVs — The Sun (@TheSun) November 1, 2017

Tomorrow's Times front page: Fallon resigns as new sleaze claims emerge pic.twitter.com/MZ67iwUj08 — The Times of London (@thetimes) November 1, 2017

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Fallon quits as Westminster sex scandal claims its first scalp" #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/AAAMc8Aij7 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) November 1, 2017

The Daily Mirror calls it a “sex storm”, again giving Sir Michael the title of the “first casualty” of the “sex pest scandal”. Dustin Hoffman also features on the front page, with the paper reporting on accusations made against the Hollywood star.

Tomorrow's front page: Fallon quits as Defence Sec in sex storm #tomorrowspaperstoday https://t.co/Uhy9ZXG7RB pic.twitter.com/wX8ZpXpEvL — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) November 1, 2017

The Metro focuses on Sir Michael’s letter to Theresa May which said he had fallen short of the standards expected by the military.

Advertising

While the Financial Times is one of the few to avoid the words “scandal” or “sleaze” in its headline, but calling his resignation a “heavy blow” for Theresa May’s minority government.