Watch: Boris Johnson says Sir Michael Fallon has a record to be proud of
The Foreign Secretary said he had known his colleague for many years, and had left the armed forces “in great shape”.
Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said Sir Michael had “a record to be extremely proud of” as Defence Secretary.
Mr Johnson told the Press Association: “I’ve known Michael for many years. He has been a great colleague and a great Defence Secretary.
“He has left our great armed services in very good shape as we go forward to build global Britain. I think he has got a record to be extremely proud of.”
