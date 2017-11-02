Uber has licence renewed to operate in Brighton and Hove

Uber has been granted permission to operate in Brighton and Hove for another six months.

The renewal was granted to allow time to monitor the outcome of Transport for London’s decision to strip the taxi app of its licence, Brighton and Hove City Council said.

The local authority announced the decision on Thursday after councillors and officers deliberated behind closed doors earlier this week.

It said it was satisfied the public were not being put at risk but there were a “number of concerns” which it was working with Uber to address.

In a statement, the council said: “The decision on the length of the extension was taken to allow the council to monitor the outcome of the Transport for London Uber decision, and consider whether any of the information arising from the case had direct implications for the operation in the city.

“It also allows the council more time to negotiate with Uber about a number of proposed conditions for operating in the city.

“While there was no evidence to suggest that public safety had been compromised, there are a number of concerns, and Uber are working with the council to address these and reassure residents and visitors about their safety.”