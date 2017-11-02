Three children who escaped farmhouse fire released from hospital

Three children who escaped a house fire thought to have claimed the lives of a father and five other children have been released from hospital, police said.

The three who survived were aged 13, 12, and 10 and managed to escape unharmed after a neighbour raised the alarm shortly after midnight on Monday when a fire broke out at a farmhouse in Llangammarch Wells, Powys.

On Thursday Dyfed-Powys Police said the survivors were now being looked after by family members who has asked for their privacy to be respected.

Flowers left close to the scene in Llangammarch Wells, Powys. (Ben Birchall/PA)

A spokeswoman said: “They are grateful to all their friends and the local community for all the support, sympathies and kindness shown to them.

“This continues to be an extremely difficult incident and investigation for our officers, and our thoughts and sympathies are with the family and all those affected.”

Officers are treating the blaze, which they believe five children aged between four and 11 have died in, as unexplained.

(PA Graphics)

The man who died has been named locally as David Cuthbertson, who was known as Dave and thought to be in his 60s.

Neighbours said he “doted” on the children.

A fundraising page set up to help the family has so far raised nearly £16,000.