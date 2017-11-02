‘Quantity of cash’ stolen in early morning ATM blast

Thieves who blew up a cash machine are thought to have made away with a “quantity of cash”, police said.
Images posted to social media showed the ATM, outside a Sainsbury’s Local on Gloucester Road, Bristol, destroyed after the 4am blast.
One local, Seth Piper, wrote on Twitter: “So we were woken up by an explosion right outside our flat at 4am. Turns out some criminals blew up a cash machine!”
He posted a prior Google Street View image of the machine, which had the words “free cash” on it, and said: “They took the ‘free cash’ sign literally.”
Avon and Somerset Police are investigating the incident, and have urged anyone with information to call 101 with the reference number 5217250264.
