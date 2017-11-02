High Court dismisses challenge over number of child refugees accepted into UK

Campaigners have lost a High Court challenge against the Government over the number of unaccompanied child refugees accepted into the UK under the Dubs scheme.

The charity Help Refugees claimed the consultation process by which Home Secretary Amber Rudd calculated that only 480 should be accepted was “fundamentally flawed”.

It had sought court orders to force her to abandon the cap and reopen the consultation process so consideration could be given to allowing more children in.

Government lawyers contested the case, arguing that there was no illegality.

In a ruling given in London on Thursday, two judges dismissed an application for judicial review by the charity.

Help Refugees said afterwards that it had lodged an application for permission to appeal against the ruling by Lord Justice Treacy and Mr Justice Ouseley.

Rosa Curling, from the human rights team at law firm Leigh Day, who represents Help Refugees, said: “This litigation has already brought about very significant advances – 130 extra places for vulnerable children were added as the direct result of this litigation.

“The Government was also forced to accept that the children to be transferred under the Dubs Amendment were additional to the children the Government already had to transfer under EU law.

“Our clients continue to believe that the way in which the DubAmendment has been implemented is seriously defective. We have sought permission to appeal.”