Emmanuel Macron writes birthday poem for UK schoolgirl

French president Emmanuel Macron has penned a poem about the Eiffel Tower as a present for a British teenager’s birthday.

The French Embassy in the UK tweeted Mr Macron’s verse, which he wrote in response to a poem written by Sophie, then 12, after she visited Paris in April.

On Sophie’s birthday on Thursday, embassy staff tweeted: “A special birthday present for Sophie, 13 today: President @EmmanuelMacron’s reply to her poem on the #EiffelTower. Bon anniversaire Sophie!”

Sophie’s original, entitled Centre of Attention, describes the famous landmark as “as pretty as a picture”, going on to say the tower is “noticed by everyone” and is “second to none”.

Mr Macron’s poem, tweeted both in French and in English, is written in the voice of the Eiffel Tower, which says to the teenager: “How you flatter me! So few poets these days/ Ever sing the praises of my Parisian soul.”