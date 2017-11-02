Conman admits Grenfell Tower tragedy fraud

A serial conman has admitted pretending his family died in the Grenfell Tower fire to obtain around £12,500 meant for the victims.

Anh Nhu Nguyen claimed his wife and son were killed in the blaze at the North Kensington block on June 14 and was photographed beside the Prince of Wales when he met survivors.

He posed as a victim of the disaster for almost two weeks and was given around £12,500 from charities and Kensington and Chelsea Council.

The 52-year-old, of Beckenham, south-east London, pleaded guilty at Southwark Crown Court on Thursday to two counts of fraud by false representation and one count of making an untrue statement for the purpose of obtaining a passport.