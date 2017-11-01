Advertising
What the papers say – November 1
Wednesday’s papers focus on events in New York where eight people died in a terrorist attack in lower Manhattan.
New York’s deadliest terror attack since 9/11 dominates the front pages on Wednesday, as eight people died when a rental truck was driven into pedestrians and cyclists on a bike path in Manhattan.
Above a picture of the scene near the World Trade Centre, the Independent writes “Terror returns to New York”. It leads on claims by a Labour activist who alleges she was raped at a party event. The Labour Party has launched an investigation.
The Guardian and The Times carry a similar picture of a damaged pick-up truck surrounded by police tape and emergency services.
The Guardian details how one witness described the suspect as seeming to be “very calm” while being led away by police. The Times also reports that witnesses reported the driver shouting “Allahu akbar”.
The Daily Mirror, meanwhile, describes the events in New York as “Carnage on the streets”, quoting mayor Bill de Blasio who said it was “a particularly cowardly act of terror”.
Elsewhere, The Sun reports reports on the slip-up by Prue Leith, with the Metro carrying the headline “You doughnut” after the Bake Off host accidentally revealed the competition winner before the programme went to air. Crumbs indeed.
Jeremy Hunt’s call to social media companies to help tackle mental health problems among children in the UK makes the front page of the Daily Telegraph. The Health Secretary wants them to consider “pop-up” messages for youths who spend too long online.
And Brexit doesn’t escape the front pages, with the Financial Times reporting of fears that a no-deal will lead to a need for 5,000 extra border staff.
